'RHONJ' Couple Welcomes Guests At Jersey Shore Dunkin' Donuts

Melissa and Joey Gorga
Melissa and Joey Gorga Photo Credit: Melissa Gorga Instagram

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Joey and Melissa Gorga served customers at a Jersey Shore Dunkin' Donuts for a promotion.

The Morris County couple promoted the upcoming season of the reality show while at the Belmar coffee shop on Ocean Avenue Sept. 9, after filming in Brielle over Labor Day Weekend.

Melissa posted a photo with the Dunkin' mascot and her husband to Instagram.

"Today i’m helping @dunkin welcome guests back💕 In the NY/ Tri-state area with a ceramonial[sic] ribbon cutting celebration in Belmar to thank the community & get everyone running again with a Free small iced coffee with any purchase from 12pm-6pm !!!"

