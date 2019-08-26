'RHONJ' Alum Kathy Wakile Shares Daughter's Jersey City Engagement

She said yes!

Kathy Wakile's daughter Victoria is officially engaged to boyfriend Teddy Kosmidis.

The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member on Saturday shared a video of the special moment, which took place at the Liberty House Restaurant in Jersey City overlooking the Hudson River.

"Overjoyed," said Wakile of Franklin Lakes, who owns restaurant Pizza Love in Wyckoff.

Wakile's husband Richard Wakile posted his own video with the caption: "I’m beyond words and emotions tonight! My Victoria and our new member of our family Teddy have made it official! THE WORLD 🌎 IS INVITED TO THE #WEDDING."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.