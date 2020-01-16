Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Restaurant 'Fables' At Passaic County's 'Fairy Tale Forest' Opening This March

Oak Ridge's Fairy Tale Forest and restaurant Fables will be opening in the coming months.
Oak Ridge's Fairy Tale Forest and restaurant Fables will be opening in the coming months. Photo Credit: Fairy Tale Forest FACEBOOK

Dreams are really coming true in Passaic County.

Oak Ridge theme park Fairy Tale Forest, which has been closed for 14 years, will be opening by Memorial Day, NorthJersey.com reports.

The long-awaited BYOB restaurant "Fables," located inside of the park, will open March 4, the report says.

Fables will offer farm-to-table modern American cuisine in a casual but high-energy atmosphere, according to consulting executive chef, Christine Nunn.

The family-friendly restaurant is also set to open an organic juice and snack bar in April.

If Fables proves successful, the children’s park will reopen by Memorial Day, officials say. Live music shows are also on the agenda.

