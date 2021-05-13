Realtor Snaps Selfie With Springsteen At Popular Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shop

A realtor stopping for a pick-me-up at a Jersey Shore got more than a snack: A run-in with The Boss.

The owners of the Manalapan Avenue store say 71-year-old Springsteen swings by often.

"He's a local," a store rep told Daily Voice. "Comes in all the time. "He appreciates the discretion when he comes in so we don’t ever take pictures of him.

"If pictures get out it is because of customers."

This one is thanks to Spencer Freedman, a Monmouth County realtor who had stopped by the shop for a hot dog and fries when he spotted The Boss himself, NJ Advance Media reports.

Springsteen was taking a call in his Range Rover -- ice cream in hand -- when Freedman spotted him, ran over and posed for a selfie.

The realtor posted the encounter on Instagram, adding he'd met Springsteen had met 20 years ago at the old Freehold Gardens Hotel while he was waiting tables.

Springsteen has reportedly been coming to Jersey Freeze ever since he was a kid growing up in the area.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.