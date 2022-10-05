Contact Us
'Real Housewife' Jennifer Aydin Swings By Bergen County Bagel Shop

Cecilia Levine
Jennifer Aydin showcases gluten free options at Everything Bagel. Photo Credit: Jennifer Aydin Instagram

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin is giving a local bagel shop some airtime.

Aydin stopped by Everything Bagel in Ridgewood Tuesday, May 10 and showcased some of its gluten free options on her Instagram story.

Everything Bagel was opened by father-son duo Elliott and Andrew Cohen on Route 17 in Paramus, in 2018. Last March, it expanded to 205 E Ridgewood Ave., in Ridgewood.

Aydin showed off the Italian cookie selection on her social page.

