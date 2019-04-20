Rare Train Car Vandalized In Boonton, Museum Offers $5K Reward For Info

A train car that has just been painstakingly restored by the Whippany Railway Museum at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars was heavily damaged in an act of vandalism, the museum said in a statement.

The Lackawanna Railroad parlor/commuter car No. 2454 was among other cars and locomotives restored by the popular train museum that had been damaged in the attack.

"The rail preservation/restoration community is devastated," the museum said.

The damage occurred at the Boonton Rail Yard - United Railroad Historical Society property in Boonton.

The Whippany Railway Museum and the Liberty Historic Railway -- which also raised funds for the restoration of No. 2454 -- are jointly offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Boonton Police Department at 973-402-9371.

The museum is also accepting donations for repairs to the damaged car. Click here and select "DL&W Coach 2454 Vandalism."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.