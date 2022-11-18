Ramy Youssef Defends Home State NJ On 'Hot Ones'

Golden Globe Award–winning actor, writer, and comedian Ramy Youssef is defending the Garden State on the latest episode of "Hot Ones."

The First We Feast Show, whose tagline is "hot questions with even hotter wings," interviewed the Hasbrouck Heights native who plays Ramy Hassan on the award-winning Hulu show Ramy.

Host Sean Evans asked 31-year-old Youssef some tough questions. Among them: "Craft a defense against these Garden State hallmarks."

Here's what Youssef had to say about some of New Jersey's favorite things:

Wawa: "It's a gas station store but also a culture that means a lot to a lot of people."

Joe Budden: "I'm a fan."

Jon Bon Jovi: "Legend. Listened to him as a kid."

