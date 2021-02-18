Rabbi Recognizes NJ State Trooper Who Pulled Him Over As Long Lost Friend From Middle School

Rabbi Shloime Greenwald and New Jersey State Trooper David Kohn hadn't seen each other for 22 years.

That was until last Wednesday, when the trooper pulled the rabbi over for speeding, COLLIVE reports.

Greenwald was driving home to Crown Heights from Delaware with a coworker when Kohn sounded his sirens and stopped him for speeding, the outlet says.

Kohn asked Greenwald for his license and registration, and when he saw the name, he recognized it immediately.

“After looking at the names, he removed his face mask and asked, ‘do you recognize me?'” the rabbi told COLLIVE.

He certainly did.

The two attended Hebrew Academy Orange County in Huntington Beach, California, together, and were best friends until eighth grade, COLLIVE says.

Greenwald called his father, Peretz Greenwald -- who was a teacher at the California day school -- put him on the phone with Kohn.

Greenwald allegedly got off without a ticket, and instead, the phone number of his long-lost friend.

Click here for the full story from COLLIVE.

