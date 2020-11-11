Queen Latifah Spotted Filming In Jersey City

Queen Latifah is back in her home state.
The Newark native was spotted this week in Jersey City to film upcoming crime drama "The Equalizer."
The do-it-all entertainer and producer was seen Monday on Jersey Avenue, photos published in the Jersey City Times show.
Flyers posted in the neighborhood around Van Vorst Park say the show will film this week at a home in the area.
City officials said in a tweet the show will be filming in the following locations:
The show is set to premier on CBS this month.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.