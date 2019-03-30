Contact Us
Powerball: Winning Numbers For The 3/30/19 Drawing

Cecilia Levine
The jackpot for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, March 30 has been reset to $40 million.
The winning numbers are: 21 52 54 64 and 68 with a Powerball of 04.

A ticket sold in Wisconsin from last Wednesday's drawing matched all six numbers, winning the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history of $768 million.

The winning numbers will be selected at 11 p.m. This post will be updated as soon as the numbers are chosen.

Tune into WABC to watch or check back for more.

