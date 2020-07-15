Popular Bergen County Burger Joint To Be Featured On 'Cooking Channel'

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cecilia Levine
A shark burger from Steve's Burgers in Garfield.
A popular Bergen County burger joint will be on the "Cooking Channel" Wednesday evening.

The "Grub on the Go" feature on Steve's Burgers in Garfield will air at 10 p.m.

Stephen Chrisomalis opened the joint's first location on Route 46 more than a decade ago. Last year, he opened its second on Passaic Street.

Some Steve's Burger favorite menu items include the Famous Patty Melt, the Taco Burger, the cheesesteak, brunch BLT, several varieties of french fries and more.

Steve's Burgers:

  • 506 Route 46, Garfield
  • 68 Passaic St, Garfield

