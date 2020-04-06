POLL: Should NJ Residents Be Obligated To Wear Face Masks?

Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty is one of many local officials across New Jersey urging residents to wear face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Many people have already chosen to wear face masks, while others are opting for scarves -- or foregoing protection entirely (scroll past poll for more).

A report by The World Health Organization says wearing face masks is effective only when the user is also practicing frequent hand-washing/sanitizing with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

An obligation to wear masks in public was included in a list of measures drafted by Germany Monday in ending the country's lockdown, scheduled for April 19.

In order to be effective, the mask must be worn and handled properly. The user should avoid touching the mask while it is in use and to dispose of it properly afterward, the report says.

So, we want to hear from you: should New Jersey residents wear face masks regularly during the COVID-19 pandemic?

