'Playing With Fire': Rapper 6ix9ine Flexes $1 Million In Cash Ahead Of Morristown Arrival

Rapper 6ix9ine posted a video of himself sleeping on a private jet that he said was headed for Morristown, NJ — with $1 million in his lap.

He captioned the Jan. 16 clip his arrival time and location.

While many respect the hustle, they also expressed concern that the rapper was putting himself in harm's way.

"This is how these artist get gotten," one Instagram user commented. "He shouldn’t be making light or humor of that. A lot of our Artist have 'unalived' in this fashion. Not funny."

"Playing with fire for no reason," another writes.

The New York artist famously posts colorful videos of himself with wads of cash, heaps of jewelry and luxury cars. It's not the first time he's been warned.

"Why are you literally asking to get robbed?" someone writes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.