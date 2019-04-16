Contact Us
Plainfield Native Wins Pulitzer Prize For Drama

Paul Milo
A promo for Fairview, which was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Video Credit: Soho Rep.

Jackie Sibblies Drury has won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the prize committee announced Monday.

Drury's play, " Fairview ," is a "hard-hitting drama that examines race in a highly conceptual, layered structure, ultimately bringing audiences into the actors’ community to face deep-seated prejudices," the committee said.

Fairview, which was staged in New York last year and will have a return engagement in June , has also been described as a play that made one reviewer "the most uncomfortable I've ever been inside a theater. In a good way."

Drury grew up in Plainfield and earned an MFA from Brown University. She is also the author of "Social Creatures" and  "We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915."

