Pick Your Own Apples At These Top-Rated North Jersey Farms

Whether candied, carameled, crisped or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a North Jersey farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
BERGEN COUNTY:
- Dr. Davie's Farm, Rockand, NY
- Outhouse Orchards, North Salem, NY
HUNTERDON COUNTY:
- Melick’s Town Farm, Califon
- Bonacorsi Family Farm, Flemington
MORRIS COUNTY:
- Wightman Farms, Morristown
- Parks Farms, Chester
SUSSEX COUNTY:
- Beemerville Orchard, Wantage
- Hillcrest Orchard & Dairy, Branchville
WARREN COUNTY:
- Donaldson Farms, Hackettstown
- Mackey’s Orchard, Belvidere
