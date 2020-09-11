Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Teresa Giudice's New Boyfriend Is Allendale Businessman, Reports Say

Cecilia Levine
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Photo Credit: Behind The Velvet Rope TV (Wikimedia Commons)

There's a new man in Teresa Giudice's life, and he's reportedly a businessman from Allendale (scroll for photos).

According to a news article in the New York Post, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has been seeing Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The 46-year-old father of two is the cofounder of Digital Media Solutions. 

A fan shared a photo of Giudice and her new man at a football game over the weekend. In second photo below, Ruelas is second from right.

Ruelas broke into the industry at just 19 years old, when he started his first company in New York City.

Ruelas' bio appeared to have been deleted from the Digital Media Solutions website, after news of his new relationship hit the tabloids.

Giudice finalized her divorce with ex-husband Joe nearly two months ago.

Photo of Teresa Giudice above courtesy of Behind The Velvet Rope TV via Wikipedia.

