PHOTOS: Boy Transforms Westwood Yard Into Haunted Halloween Heaven

Drive down Clinton Avenue in Westwood and you'll know exactly which house is Brody's.

The lawn is a maze of headstones, spooky animatronics and shrieking children.

That's just how the 9-year-old wants it.

Brody, a fourth-grader at Brookside Elementary School, designs the display himself for the past five years, adding to it along the way, according to his mom, Kim Fowkes.

"We started decorating when he was 4, and ever since then..." she looks at her son.

"It's been mayhem," Brody said, finishing his mom's sentence.

It gets spooky.

Pirate skeleton

Halloween has long served as the perfect outlet for Brody to indulge his passion -- art.

And everything you see on the lawn -- the electric spider, illuminated skeleton and all three animatronics -- has a story.

"That giant reaper guy," said Brody pointing to the latest animatronic, "that's my favorite this year."

The Collector -- its proper name -- was a surprise from his mom.

She bought it last month when Jack Straw (the scarecrow) broke as they were putting him up on the display.

Brody and The Collector

Brody and the Nightmare Harvester.

Brody's house has become the most popular on the block during Halloween.

His mom doesn't mind it one bit.

"I think it's fantastic," she said. "It's great to see people enjoying themselves and having a good time."

And Brody added: "Especially seeing them scream!"

Don't be fooled -- Brody's also the first to comfort anyone who's frightened.

Brody, far right, with his Clinton Avenue neighbors Connor, far left, and Luca, center. The trio -- and more neighbors -- decorated all of the pumpkins on the lawn.

Brody starts decorating in September. If he had his way, it would be August, his mom said.

