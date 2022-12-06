Contact Us
Pete Davidson Movie Filming In NJ Needs Actors, Partial Nudity Required

Annie DeVoe
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Photo Credit: Greg2600 Wikipedia

Miramax is looking to add three new members to the cast for a new movie starring Pete Davidson, the production company stated in a casting call.

Davidson is set to star in the feature film "The Home", a thriller film that follows a character easing into his community service assignment at a retirement home community, according to Backstage.

Miramax is looking to cast two elderly actors, one man and one woman, where partial nudity will be required. The studio is also looking to cast a middle aged asian woman around 40-50 for a day player cast role as well.

The movie is set to shoot in the New York and New Jersey area in mid-late December 2022. 

To apply for the roles or get more information, click here.

