Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco Get Into Character At Six Flags Great Adventure

Cecilia Levine
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson filming for "Meet Cute."
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson filming for "Meet Cute." Photo Credit: Kaley Cuoco Instagram story via @davidsonpics on Twitter

Actors Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco took a trip to Six Flags Great Adventure, TMZ reports.

The pair, who are playing a couple in new rom-com "Meet Cute," were spotted holding hands on one of the rides.

But don't worry -- they were likely just getting into character as Cuoco is married to Karl Cook.

"Meet Cute," currently filming, is about two people who time travel into each other's pasts to turn them into the perfect partners for them.

