North Passaic Daily Voice
Pair Of $50G Lottery Tickets Sold In Bergen County

The tickets were sold at Englewood Tiger Mart Exxon on Route 4 W. in Englewood and Northvale Gas on Livingston Street.
The tickets were sold at Englewood Tiger Mart Exxon on Route 4 W. in Englewood and Northvale Gas on Livingston Street.

Two $50,000 New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Bergen County -- the third in Burlington.

The three matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn in Saturday's drawing. If those tickets had been purchased with the Power Play Multiplier option, they would have been worth $150,000.

The winning numbers were: 05, 06, 45, 55 and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 14 . The Multiplier number was 03 .

