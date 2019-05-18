Contact Us
Oprah Donates $500K To Newark High School

Paul Milo
Oprah Winfrey visits West Side High School in Newark Friday. She's seen here with students and faculty, including Principal Akbar Cook (rear, center).
Oprah Winfrey visits West Side High School in Newark Friday. She's seen here with students and faculty, including Principal Akbar Cook (rear, center). Photo Credit: Facebook

Oprah Winfrey surprised students at West Side HIgh School during a visit Friday night, when she pledged a half-million dollars to fund a signature initiative started by the school's principal.

CBS 2 News reports that Winfrey was inspired to make the donation after she read about Principal Akbar Cook's "Lights On" initiative,  under which the school remains open Friday nights to give students an alternative to the streets.

Winfrey's donation will fund the program through the summer.

Cook gained national notoriety after he installed laundry rooms at the school to help students who were skipping class for lack of clean clothes.

A full report on Oprah Winfrey's visit to West Side High School will be broadcast on "CBS This Morning" on Monday.

