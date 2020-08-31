OpenTable: These Restaurants Take The Cake For Best Outdoor Dining In NJ

Indoor dining may be set to reopen in New Jersey later this week, but that's not to say outdoor eating can't still be enjoyed.
OpenTable -- a restaurant booking website -- has compiled a list of the best places to eat in New Jersey and Philadelphia.
The places on the list include an actual boat, pool- and ocean-side spots and even some enchanting gardens. Scroll down for the full list.
- Chelsea 5 Gastropub, Atlantic City
- EvenTide Grille, Sea Bright
- Mogo, Asbury Park
- The Diving Horse, Avalon
- The Merion Inn, Cape May
- Temple Gourmet, Red Bank
- Allegro Seafood Grill, Newark
- Chef Freddy’s Table, Morristown
Click here for more from OpenTable.
