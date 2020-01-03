Opening Set For Office Tavern Grill in East Hanover

The Office Tavern Grill has set an opening date in East Hanover.

With three other locations across North Jersey, the bar and grill will open on Monday, Jan. 20.

Serving a variety of modernized American comfort food classics, OTG has existing locations in Morristown, Summit and Ridgewood. The newest location is about 6,300 square feet and features outdoor seating, a fire pit and the capacity to seat about 160 guests.

As for drink options, the new location will include more than 40 rotating beers on tap. While classic OTG menu items remain available, the East Hanover location will feature some of its own culinary creations.

“We couldn’t be more excited to debut our newest location in Morris County,” said Steve Baliva, vice president of operations at 40NORTH Restaurant Group. “We know that the East Hanover community will truly love the Office Tavern Grill. With the addition of some exciting menu items and 40 beers on tap, as well as our extensive craft cocktail program, we can’t wait to bring all our Office favorites to a new group of guests throughout East Hanover.”

The Office Tavern Grill’s East Hanover restaurant has replaced the Applebee’s location at 240 Route 10 in the Hanover Commons. For more information, visit the website .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.