Opening Date Set For Highlands Natural Pool In Passaic County

Swimmers, rejoice! Highlands Natural Pool in Ringwood has set an opening date for its summer 2022 season.

The natural spring-fed pool — which opened more than 80 years ago and features a volleyball court, board games, snacks, drinks, and free Wi-Fi — will open for the season this Saturday, May 28.

While some swear by the chemical-free pool’s healing properties, others are simply mesmerized by the surroundings of the Norvin Green State Forest.

But brace yourself — ranging from less than 4 feet deep at its shallowest to more than 10 feet at its deepest, the water doesn’t often rise above 65 degrees, making for a brisk and refreshing dip.

The Highlands Natural Pool is operated by the Community Association of the Highlands, a non-profit group offering both day passes and full season memberships.

For more information, visit the Highlands Natural Pool website.

Highlands Natural Pool, 180 Snake Den Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

