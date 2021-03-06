One Bite: Popular Jersey Shore Tomato Pie Exceeds Portnoy's Expectations

One bite, everybody knows the rules.

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy during his first-ever trip to Seaside Heights stopped by popular pizzeria Maruca's Tomato Pies.

The shop had 100 reviews on Barstool's One Bite review app: Portnoy knew he had to go.

"This is a whole different category of pizza, it's called boardwalk pizza," the CEO said. "I think this is like, Snooki-Ville isn't it? This is what the hype is about."

Maruca's got its start by the four Maruca brothers in the 1950s, in Trenton.

"Anthony, Pasquale, Joseph, and Dominick Maruca realized after their father’s untimely death there was no real future in working the coal mines as he had for so many years," the eatery says on Facebook.

"They wanted to create a business with a real future, but little did they know just how successful they would be in standing the test of time."

And that they certainly did.

Located on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, Maruca's is known for their trademark cheese and sauce swirls.

What did Portnoy think?

"Better than I thought it was gonna be. I always expect boardwalk pizza to go down a point or two... but it's pretty good."

The pizza earned a 7.5/10 from Portnoy.

