ON TV: North Jersey Athletes On 'American Ninja Warrior' Compete For $1M

Three North Jersey athletes are competing for $1 million on "American Nina Warrior."

Season 11 of the NBC show's finals will air Monday night at 8 p.m. -- with 90 people (and three from New Jersey) vying for the grand prize.

Many of the athletes have been on before. Here are some you may recognize, either from television of your neighborhood.

Sean Bryan: Cranford native, Seton Hall Prep. grad, 34 years old. This will be Bryan's fourth season.

Joe Capobianco: Lives in Gillette (Long Hill, Morris County) 25 years old. Works as the director at the Centercourt Ninja gym in Chatham and will be competing for the first time.

Anthony DeFranco: Lifelong resident of Berkeley Heights who graduated from Rider University majoring in accounting (2015). This 25-year-old works as the regional director of Ninja programs at Centercourt Athletic Club (with 4 NJ locations). This will be his fourth time competing.

Watch Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

