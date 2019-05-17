Oakland Diner Server, Mom Gabrielle Szwez Dies After Cancer Battle, 37

The community is rallying for the children of Gabrielle C. Szwez, who died on May 12 after a cancer battle. She was 37 years old.

Born in Long Island, N.Y., Szwez lived in Lyndhurst and Wayne before settling in Elmwood Park. She was a server at the Oakland Diner for six years.

More than $1,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe for her family as of Friday afternoon.

The single mom fought the "cancer monster with every ounce of strength and dignity," said her mom and campaign founder Deborah Della Fave Szwez.

Szwez is survived by her children Stephen and Cara; and parents Stephen and Deborah (nee Della Fave) Szwez. She was predeceased by her sister Caroline.

Interment was private.

