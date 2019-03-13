Contact Us
North Jersey Communities Named To List Of 100 Safest Places To Live In America

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey claimed 30 percent of "America’s 100 safest cities" list while Connecticut took second place with 14, and two of those are in the top three.
Safewise put several Bergen, Morris and Passaic County communities on the map as the safest places to live in America using newly-released crime data.

The website considered crime rates and what people in these areas fear the most to compile its list of 100 cities, which saw 504 total offenses in 2017, the report says.

Assault was the most common violent crime, but more people fear robbery, according to the State of Safety. The safest cities boast an average violent crime rate of 0.20 incidents per 1,000 people—compared to the national average of 4.49.

The safest city in the U.S. was named Hopkinton, Massachusetts. Here's how North Jersey ranked:

  • 94. Mount Olive
  • 80. Jefferson
  • 63. Madison
  • 56. Ridgewood
  • 50. Dumont
  • 47. Roxbury
  • 29. Washington Township (Morris)
  • 28. Randolph
  • 26. Montville
  • 24. Morris Township
  • 17. Hawthorne
  • 10. Bergenfield
  • 9. Pequannock
  • 8. Denville

Click here for the complete list.

