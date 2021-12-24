North Jersey Boy Draws On Passion For Technology With Christmas Light Display

The creative mind behind one of the brightest homes in Bergen County is only 10 years old.

Ryan Pleeter, of Thurnau Drive in River Vale, was inspired to make a Christmas light display of his own by his uncle, Chris.

"He asked for a few strings of pixel lights for Christmas and started researching on YouTube how to set up his own display at our house -- and the rest was history," his mom Briana Pleeter said.

"Ryan is really into technology so this was a way to expand upon that passion."

Ryan -- who has a YouTube channel dedicated to all-things technology -- started making the arches that line the driveway from scratch over the summer. The singing Christmas trees, candy canes and mini trees needed to have the lights pushed in one-by-one.

Programming one song took about five or six hours alone.

Ryan had some help from his neighbor, also named Chris. He taught him how to solder and let him borrow some tools.

Altogether, the prep work took about 60 hours. And he'd do it again.

"My favorite part about the display are the singing Christmas trees." he said. "It makes me feel happy that young kids are enjoying it."

His parents said they come outside to see people watching the light show, and Ryan has seen children singing and smiling.

"It's really made him so happy that he's able to bring joy to so many people this holiday season," the Pleeter parents said.

"He's learned so much and can't wait to continue growing the show each year. Imagine what it will look like when he's 16?"

It's not too late to see Ryan's display. Stop by between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. from now through New Year's.

