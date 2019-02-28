North Jersey Boroughs Named Among '10 Best Places In NJ To Raise A Family'

Low crime rates. Quality of local schools. Family-friendly activities.

These factors and more were considered by HomeSnacks.net in determining 2019 list of best places to raise a family in New Jersey.

HomeSnacks combines recent data from the U.S. Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps and dozens of other sources into bite-sized studies to help understand what it’s like to live in different communities.

The website scored 97 municipalities in the Garden State based on safety, diversity, affordability, commute and more.

This year's list of the 10 best places to raise a family in New Jersey, according to HomeSnacks:

10. Westfield

9. Kinnelon

8. Tenafly

7. Westwood

6. Summit

5. Hillsdale

4. Glen Rock

3. River Edge

2. New Providence

1. Madison

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE LIST.

