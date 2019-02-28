Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

North Jersey Boroughs Named Among '10 Best Places In NJ To Raise A Family'

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
This house in Madison is on the market for $2.9 million.
This house in Madison is on the market for $2.9 million. Photo Credit: Zillow

Low crime rates. Quality of local schools. Family-friendly activities.

These factors and more were considered by HomeSnacks.net in determining 2019 list of best places to raise a family in New Jersey.

HomeSnacks combines recent data from the U.S. Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps and dozens of other sources into bite-sized studies to help understand what it’s like to live in different communities.

The website scored 97 municipalities in the Garden State based on safety, diversity, affordability, commute and more.

This year's list of the 10 best places to raise a family in New Jersey, according to HomeSnacks:

  • 10. Westfield
  • 9. Kinnelon
  • 8. Tenafly
  • 7. Westwood
  • 6. Summit
  • 5. Hillsdale
  • 4. Glen Rock
  • 3. River Edge
  • 2. New Providence
  • 1. Madison

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE LIST.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.