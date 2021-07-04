No Freedom From High Gas Prices For Fourth Of July Travelers, AAA Says

With America on the mend from the COVID-19 pandemic, millions are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend, though there will be no relief at the pump as gas prices remain sky-high.

Approximately 47.7 million Americans are expected to travel between Thursday, July 1, and Monday, July 5 - a dramatic upturn from a year ago - with more than 43 million expected to travel by car, despite elevated gas prices.

As of Wednesday, June 30, the average price per gallon at the pump nationally has hit $3.12 cents, up from $3.07 a week ago, $3.04 a month ago, and up nearly a dollar from $2.18 a year ago.

Locally, gas prices are also on the rise. The average price, per gallon, in the area:

Pennsylvania: $3.20 (up from $2.43 a year ago);

New York: $3.17 ($2.25);

New Jersey: $3.14 ($2.17);

Connecticut: $3.12 ($2.17);

Massachusetts: $2.99 ($2.10).

Officials cautioned that the roads are likely to be most congested with traffic on Friday, July 2, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., depending on the area. Monday is also expected to see a large volume of traffic throughout the day.

According to officials, these are the best and worst times to travel over the Independence Day holiday weekend:

Thursday, July 1

Best: After 7 p.m.;

Worst: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 2

Best: Before 12 p.m.;

Worst: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Best: After 2 p.m.;

Worst: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Best: Free-flowing traffic is expected.

Worst: Free-flowing traffic is expected.

Monday, July 5

Best: Before 1 p.m.;

Worst: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Today, 89 percent of US gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said. “Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”

Despite the high gas prices, road trips are expected to make up more than 90 percent of those planning to travel, setting a new record. Approximately 3.5 million Americans are expected to fly for the holiday.

In all, air travel volumes are expected to reach 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, an increase of 164 percent year-to-year.

Another 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes this Independence Day, an increase of over 72 percent compared to last year, but 83 percent lower than in 2019, including travel by bus and train, and the return of cruising.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” AAA Senior Vice President Paula Twidale said. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.