NJ's Wé Ani One Step Closer To Becoming Next 'American Idol'

Wé Ani is singing her way to the top.

The New Jersey native secured a spot in the Top 24 during the Sunday, April 9 episode of "American Idol."

Ani, of Paterson, performed her rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Ain’t No Way."

"I've always thought trying to cut good singers is difficult," Lionel Richie tells the 24-year-old vocalist. "Trying to cut a great singer, that's impossible. You are a great singer."

That's when Richie broke the news: Ani is heading to the Top 24.

Ani previously made it to the top three on Season 11 of "The Voice," and got a standing ovation from all three "American Idol" judges when during her audition.

