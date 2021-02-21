NJ's Nick Jonas Prepares To Host 'SNL' For First Time

New Jersey native Nick Jonas will be hosting "Saturday Night Live" next week.

The 28-year-old will be doubling as the host and musical guest for the Feb. 27 episode.

Jonas, who grew up in Little Falls and Wyckoff with his three brothers, will reportedly be performing his new single "Spaceman."

Jonas celebrated with an Instagram post.

The singer and songwriter has only ever been on "SNL" as a musical guest -- solo in 2016, and in 2009 with his brothers.

