NJ's Michael B. Jordan Hosting SNL Tonight

Former New Jersey resident Michael B. Jordan is hosting "Saturday Night Live" on Jan. 28.

Jordan grew up in California but later moved to Newark, where he attended Newark Arts High School and played basketball. His mom continued working at the school as a teacher for many years.

The actor in 2020 was named People's 2020 "Sexiest Man Alive." He's most famous for his roles of Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther," Oscar Grant in "Fruitvale Station," and boxer Adonis Creed in "Creed."

Jordan was featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" earlier this week, where he disclosed that he found a life-sized pillow of himself on the set of SNL. It's apparently been around for 10 years.

Tune into NBC at 11:30 p.m. for SNL. Musical guest is Lil Baby.

