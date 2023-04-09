NJ's Matchy-Matchy Jonas Brothers Dance With Molly Shannon Reviving Sally O'Malley On SNL

Sally O'Malley is back, baby. And so are Molly Shannon and the Jonas Brothers.

The "Saturday Night Live" veteran revived her forever-50-year-old dance instructor character, alongside the New Jersey natives on the Saturday, April 8 episode on NBC.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas — who were raised in Wyckoff — donned matching, red, dance jumpsuits for their stretches and kick line with the '80s dance instructor.

The JoBros later on the show performed their new songs "Walls" and "Waffle House."

