NJ's Kelly Ripa Getting New Co-Host On Morning Talk Show — Her Husband

New Jersey native and longtime television personality Kelly Ripa will be getting a new co-host on her morning ABC talkshow.

Ryan Seacrest announced on the Thursday, Feb. 15 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that he'll be departing the show.

His replacement? Mark Consuelos.

Seacrest called the move a "tough, tough decision," and noted he initially planned for a three-year stint. But, that turned to six years of co-hosting alongside Camden County's Ripa.

Seacrest promised he'll be back to fill in when needed.

Kelly was raised in Camden County where her father serves as the Democratic County Clerk, a position he's held since 2009.

Kelly graduated from Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, where she was a cheerleader. She went on to study psychology at Camden County College but dropped out to pursue acting, landing roles as Hayley Vaughan "All My Children" and Faith Fairfield on "Hope & Faith."

Kelly and Mark eloped in May 1996 and share three children together. Kelly's morning ABC talkshow will rebrand as "Live With Kelly and Mark."

