NJ's Brooke Shields Details Life As Sexualized Child Star In Hollywood

Brooke Shields, a Bergen County native, is baring all about her life growing up in front of the cameras.

Shields is the subject of "Pretty Baby," a two-part documentary premiering on Hulu on Monday, April 3, that discusses her life growing up in the spotlight.

The documentary is named after a 1978 movie where Shields played a child sex worker and did two nude scenes, even though she was only 12.

The model/actress lived in Haworth and graduated from Dwight-Englewood School in Englewood.

The documentary also features Shields' relationship with her late mother, who battled alcoholism, and the shame she felt about her own sexuality. She details her first intimate relationship with actor Dean Cain while attending Princeton University.

Shields breaks her silence about being sexually assaulted by an unnamed film executive in the 1980s, blaming herself and blocking out the assault for years.

She details her previous marriage to tennis star Andre Agassi, admitting the two should've just been friends, and how Michael Jackson wanted to adopt children with her.

This is not the first time Shields has told her story. She is the author of several books, including "On Your Own," "Down Came The Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression," and "There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.