NJ Transit Police Officer, Marine Vet Faces Toughest Battle Yet: Cancer

A 51-year-old New Jersey Transit officer and US Marine veteran is facing one of his toughest battles yet: Cancer.

A large tumor was found on Kevin Lenkowski's colon, requiring immediate surgery after a trip to the emergency room just before Thanksgiving, a GoFundMe campaign for him says. Doctors confirmed Lenkowski's worst fear was true.

"Needless to say, this has been a life-changing event, not only for Kevin, but for his wife and two daughters who he is putting through college," said the campaign, founded by Dennis Wells.

Lenkowski is a US Marine Corps veteran, with eight years of service. He was sworn in as an NJTPD officer in 2001, where he works in the department's emergency service unit.

More than $33,300 had been raised on the campaign as of Jan. 6.

"He has always been there when someone needed help," Wells writes. "He has served his country and his community, and I believe it is time to give back."

