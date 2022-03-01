Contact Us
NJ TikTokers Audition For 'American Idol' (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Camryn Champion and Cole Hallman
Camryn Champion and Cole Hallman Photo Credit: Camryn Champion/Cole Hallman Instagram

A pair of young New Jersey natives left their first "American Idol" auditions with more than feedback from the judges.

Camryn Champion, 16, of Lumberton, and Cole Hallman, 22, of Manasquan, have tickets to Hollywood.

Hallman, accompanied by his sister with special needs, only recently started singing in the last five years. He performed "Lodi" by Creedence Clearwater Revival, before his sister, Katie, joined him to sing along.

Champion received coaching during her rendition of "I Know I'm Not the Only One" by Sam Smith.

Both Champion and Hallman showcase their vocals on TikTok.

Watch their auditions below.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.