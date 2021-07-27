NJ Singers Wow 'America's Got Talent' Judges (VIDEO)

A pair of young New Jersey vocalists are wowing judges on "America's Got Talent."

Montclair's Zac Taylor, 17, performed his rendition of “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar, while Savannah Robertson, 20, of Pleasantville, wowed with Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License."

Robertson told judges that while people tell her she reminds them of a "Little Beyonce," she wants to be her own person.

She proceeded to belt out the popular Rodrigo song the July 20 episode, where judge Simon Cowell said she had "great taste."

"She doesn't even know how good she is," he said.

Next up was Taylor.

The Morristown-Beard student was told by Simon Cowell that his performance was genuine, which is what ultimately made the difference, the judge said.

Both Taylor and Robertson will be progressing to the next round of auditions, competing for the grand prize of $1 million.

