NJ Singer Sheds Tears As 'American Idol' Run Ends

Cole Hallman's "American Idol" run has come to a tearful end.

The 22-year-old Manasquan resident performed "How Sweet It Is" with Cadence Baker of Alabama as a duet in Sunday night's show.

The judge's noticed Hallman was slightly hoarse and opined his performance was "underwhelming."

“Cole, you have a tremendous amount of talent to build on," judge Luke Bryan said. "But for right now it’s the end of the road."

Hallman shed some tears and reflected on Instagram.

"Cry like a baby on national TV ✅😂... I’m so grateful for this whole experience," he writes. "I know all of this will just push me to become a better musician, and more importantly a better person."

