Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: NJ Dad Who Chased Stolen Car With Son In Back Seat Recounts The Horror, Hopes Others Take Note
Lifestyle

NJ Singer Sheds Tears As 'American Idol' Run Ends

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Cole Hallman and Candace Baker perform "How Sweet It Is" on "American Idol."
Cole Hallman and Candace Baker perform "How Sweet It Is" on "American Idol." Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Cole Hallman's "American Idol" run has come to a tearful end.

The 22-year-old Manasquan resident performed "How Sweet It Is" with Cadence Baker of Alabama as a duet in Sunday night's show.

The judge's noticed Hallman was slightly hoarse and opined his performance was "underwhelming."

“Cole, you have a tremendous amount of talent to build on," judge Luke Bryan said. "But for right now it’s the end of the road."

Hallman shed some tears and reflected on Instagram.

"Cry like a baby on national TV ✅😂... I’m so grateful for this whole experience," he writes. "I know all of this will just push me to become a better musician, and more importantly a better person."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.