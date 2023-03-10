NJ Shelter's Viral Adoption Video Is Finally Helping This Cat Find New Home

A 2-year-old "spicy meatball" of a cat could soon finally have a home after spending 500 days in a Bergen County shelter.

Aria, a black short-haired cat, has seen countless other animals get adopted into loving homes, but is "confused" as to why no one has come for her, says a video posed by Ramapo Bergen Animal Rescue, in Oakland.

The video had more than 66.2K likes as of Friday morning, March 8, and more than 1,000 comments from people swooning over Aria. A couple of people said they were interested in applying or had already applied to adopt her.

"Aria loves being around people any chance she gets, and even gets jealous if you pay attention to another cat while she’s around," the video reads. "She's quite the cuddle bug and turns in to a purr machine the second you pet her!"

Shelter officials tell NJ Advance Media that Aria has a meet and greet scheduled for Sunday.

Click here to apply for Aria.

