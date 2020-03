When Hamilton police heard future police officer Quinn's fourth birthday party was cancelled due to coronavirus fears, they came to the rescue.

Police officers found a way to make sure his day was special, announced here on Facebook.

Quinn was thrilled when some of the officers showed up at his house as surprise guests.

Officials arrived in squad cars with gifts -- including a Hamilton police patch.

Happy Birthday, Quinn

Click here to watch.

