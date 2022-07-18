NJ Native Who Was Broadway's First Wheelchair Bound Actor Expecting First Baby

It's another first for New Jersey's Ali Stroker.

The Ridgewood native, who became Broadway's first wheelchair-bound actor in 2015, is expecting her first child with husband David Perlow.

The couple made the announcement on their first wedding anniversary on Instagram, calling it a "dream come true."

"We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!" the post reads.

Stroker grew up in New Jersey and became paralyzed at two years old due to a car crash that resulted in a spinal cord injury. That didn't stop her from fulfilling her dreams.

Stroker was the president of her senior class at Ridgewood High School and pursued a career in theater, having trained at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, and later landing roles on Broadway and "Glee."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.