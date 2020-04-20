Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cosby Among Celebs Denied Prison Release For Coronavirus, Others More Fortunate
Lifestyle

NJ Native Stars On New Netflix Dating Show That Bans Sex

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Sharron Townsend of Camden is one of 10 contestants on Netflix’s new reality dating series, ‘Too Hot to Handle.’
Sharron Townsend of Camden is one of 10 contestants on Netflix’s new reality dating series, ‘Too Hot to Handle.’ Photo Credit: Sharron Townsend via Twitter

A Garden State native is one of 10 contestants on Netflix’s new reality dating series, "Too Hot to Handle."

The show, set on an island villa in Punta Mita, Mexico, gives contestants the chance to find love and win a possible $100,000 prize.

But there’s a catch: all sexual activity is banned.

If contestants kiss or engage in any other sexual acts, the prize money drops.

Sharron Townsend of Camden is one of just three original contestants hailing from the United States — others come from the U.K., Australia, Ireland and Canada.

The eight-episode series made its way to Netflix April 17 and was trending at No. 2 as of Sunday night.

The show was inspired by an episode of Seinfeld — "The Contest" — according to creator Laura Gibson and developer Charlie Bennett.

Townsend was born and raised in Camden before relocating to Hersey, Pennsylvania for high school. In 2017, he appeared on an episode of ‘Undressed,’ an MTV series where two strangers go on a blind date and get undressed while asking personal questions.

Click here for more information on Too Hot To Handle, available now on Netflix.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.