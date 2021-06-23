Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wayne PD: Officers Nab Accused Ambulance Thief Burglarizing Route 23 Starbucks
Lifestyle

NJ Ice Cream Shop With Funky Flavors Ranks Among Best In America

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ice cream from The Bent Spoon in Princeton.
Ice cream from The Bent Spoon in Princeton. Photo Credit: isplantd Instagram

An artisan ice cream shop in Central Jersey is the creme de la creme, one website says.

The Bent Spoon in Princeton was ranked the best ice cream spot in all of New Jersey, according to a recent list of "The Best Ice Cream in Every State" by "Food & Wine."

"From custard stands down the shore to the nearly fossilized drugstores in Bergen County, you're never far from an iconic ice cream experience in the Garden State," according to "Food & Wine."

The shop was opened by Gabrielle Carbone and Matt Errico nearly a decade ago. 

The menu is unique and dripping with unique and custom flavors such as strawberry saffron, beet chocolate chunk, avocado lemon, garam masala and more.

The Bent Spoon, 35 Palmer Square W., Princeton

Click here for the complete list from "Food & Wine".

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.