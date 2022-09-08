Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: WITHOUT A TRACE: Reward Posted In Search For Missing NJ Man Who’d Been Detained By Police
Lifestyle

NJ Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America

Valerie Musson
Ice cream from The Bent Spoon in Princeton.
Ice cream from The Bent Spoon in Princeton. Photo Credit: isplantd Instagram

Grab a spoon — a popular gourmet ice cream shop in Central Jersey has been ranked among America’s best.

A new list compiled by Thrillist ranked the 40 creameries in the country, and on the list in the Garden State is The Bent Spoon in Princeton.

With a rotating selection of two dozen flavors out of about 550 total, The Bent Spoon tops the list for creativity and innovation.

Opened in 2004, the shop even uses local and organic ingredients in each and every one of its crafty creations.

A recent concoction includes organic sweet corn ice cream with Old Bay seasoning:

Unsurprisingly, The Bent Spoon is continuing to grow its following on Instagram with upwards of 15,000 followers and a near-perfect 4.7/5-star rating on Google.

“This is a place where seasonality is king,” Thrillist writes. “And while you can always get a top-notch traditional flavor or a modified classic…the place is also doing the kind of flavor experimentation normally reserved for the chemistry lab.”

The Bent Spoon, 35 Palmer Square W, Princeton, NJ 08542

Click here for the full list of The 40 Best Ice Cream Shops in the U.S. on Thrillist.

