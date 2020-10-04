NJ Couple Who Wed On 'Married At First Sight' Featured On New Spinoff

The longest-standing couple from Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" will get even more airtime.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, of Matawan, met on Season 1, and will be one of many couples from previous seasons on the network's spinoff show, "Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam."

The six-episode show will be self-shot by the former contestants and premieres on May 20 at 8 p.m.

Hehner and Otis, who married within minutes of meeting each other in 2014, have a daughter Henley Grace, and are expecting another baby in the coming weeks.

The couple started a podcast "Hot Marriage. Cool Parents."

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have a baby girl and are expecting a boy in the coming weeks. Jamie Otis Instagram

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.