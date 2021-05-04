Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NJ Burger Named Among 25 Best In America

Valerie Musson
Colonial Grill burger
Colonial Grill burger Photo Credit: Colonial Grill Facebook with permission

In a new Yelp list of the top burgers in the U.S., one Garden State eatery ranked among the best.

In early celebration of National Burger Day on May 28, the restaurant review site determined the top 25 burger spots by comparing review numbers and overall ratings.

Boasting a five-star rating, The Colonial Grill — a Morristown staple — came in at number 23.

Located on West Park Place, the family owned and operated food truck is known for serving some of the most eccentric, flavorful and visually stunning burgers that you won’t soon forget.

Among favorites are the classic and quintessential Colonial Grill burger, which is piled high with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, sautéed onions and American cheese, as well as the “Patacon” (plantain) burger.

Meanwhile, the number one spot on Yelp’s all-time best burger list went to Crispy School in Los Angeles with five stars and nearly 400 reviews.

Click here to view the full list on Yelp.

