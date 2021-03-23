New Parsippany Restaurant Features Dry-Aged Steaks, Fresh Seafood and More Than 350 Wines

A new fine-dining restaurant specializing in dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and more will soon open its doors in Parsippany.

The Capital Grille is slated to open Friday, April 9 at 10 Dryden Way off Rt. 10, marking the chain's third Garden State location behind Paramus and Cherry Hill.

The restaurant is known for its steaks, which are dry aged in-house for a minimum of 18 days to achieve “incomparable flavor and tenderness.”

Other signature selections include fresh seafood options like lobster mac n’ cheese and seared citrus glazed salmon.

Don’t forget to choose from one of Capital Grille’s more than 350 wine options — a list recognized by Wine Spectator.

The 10,000 square-foot space, described as “relaxed yet elegant,” also offers private dining rooms and a lounge.

The Capital Grill is also seeking team members ahead of the opening. Click here for hiring information.

The Capital Grille, 10 Dryden Way, Parsippany, NJ

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.